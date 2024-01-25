BioWorld - Thursday, January 25, 2024
Immuno-oncology

Biosion's anti-SIRPα antibody BSI-082 cleared to enter clinic

Jan. 25, 2024
No Comments
Biosion Inc. has gained FDA clearance of its IND application for BSI-082, a novel anti-SIRPα monoclonal antibody (mAb) candidate.
