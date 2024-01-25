BioWorld - Thursday, January 25, 2024
Cancer

Nanoparticle co-delivery of TGF-β and COX-2 siRNAs shows efficacy in vivo

Jan. 25, 2024
No Comments
Researchers from Sirnaomics Inc. presented preclinical evaluation of novel intravenous polypeptide nanoparticle designed to simultaneously deliver two siRNAs, silencing TGF-β and COX-2.
