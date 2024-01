Immune

Exosome-based SARS-CoV-2 vaccine selected for Project Nextgen

Capricor Therapeutics Inc.'s Stealthx exosome-based multivalent vaccine for the prevention of SARS-CoV-2 has been selected to be part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Project Nextgen initiative aimed at developing COVID-19 vaccines offering broader and more durable protection.