Bio IPO performance 2023

Biopharma IPO class of 2023 ends the year with performance up 7%

Despite a barely open IPO window in 2023, 27 biopharma firms went public in the year. It’s the lowest number since 2012 recorded 11 IPOs in the sector. However, encouraging news is that, overall, the U.S. IPO class of 2023 is up an average of 7.48%.