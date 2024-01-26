BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Special reports
Aging
Biosimilars
Artificial intelligence
Coronavirus
Israel
IVDs on the rise
Radiopharmaceuticals
Rise of obesity
Top Biopharma Trends of 2023
Top Med-tech Trends of 2023
Top Preclinical Trends of 2023
Premium reports
BioWorld Financings Reports
Disease Incidence & Prevalence Summaries
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Friday, January 26, 2024
See today's BioWorld
Home
» Biopharma IPO class of 2023 ends the year with performance up 7%
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Bio IPO performance 2023
Biopharma IPO class of 2023 ends the year with performance up 7%
Jan. 25, 2024
By
Amanda Lanier
No Comments
Despite a barely open IPO window in 2023, 27 biopharma firms went public in the year. It’s the lowest number since 2012 recorded 11 IPOs in the sector. However, encouraging news is that, overall, the U.S. IPO class of 2023 is up an average of 7.48%.
BioWorld
Analysis and data insight
Financings
IPO