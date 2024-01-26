BioWorld - Friday, January 26, 2024
See today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Bio IPO performance 2023

Biopharma IPO class of 2023 ends the year with performance up 7%

Jan. 25, 2024
By Amanda Lanier
No Comments
Despite a barely open IPO window in 2023, 27 biopharma firms went public in the year. It’s the lowest number since 2012 recorded 11 IPOs in the sector. However, encouraging news is that, overall, the U.S. IPO class of 2023 is up an average of 7.48%.
BioWorld Analysis and data insight Financings IPO