CG’s IPO launches as NASDAQ’s first biotech of 2024

The first IPO of 2024 is a greatly upsized one from CG Oncology Inc., which is selling 20 million shares (NASDAQ:CGON) of its common stock at $19 each. Shares closed Jan. 25 95.6% higher at $37.17 each. The company initially had looked to raise about $200.6 million by selling its shares somewhere from $16 to $18 each but adjusted its thinking before the Jan. 25 debut, now anticipating gross proceeds of $389 million.