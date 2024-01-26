Neurology/Psychiatric

2024 Frontiers of Knowledge Award unfolds the chaperone story

The discovery of how proteins fold and what happens if they don’t, or do it wrong, has impacted medicine. Protein function and several pathologies depend on folding. Four scientists, Franz-Ulrich Hartl, Arthur Horwich, Kazutoshi Mori and Peter Walter, revealed the role of chaperones in assisting proteins to acquire their correct structure and described a failure warning system, the unfolded protein response (UPR). For their studies, the researchers will receive the 2024 Frontiers of Knowledge Award in Biology and Medicine from the BBVA Foundation.