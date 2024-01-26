BioWorld - Friday, January 26, 2024
Immaculate inception? Vera’s Origin phase IIb OLE in IgAN augurs well for ongoing phase III

Jan. 25, 2024
By Randy Osborne
Wall Street got what it wanted from Vera Therapeutics Inc. with atacicept in IgA nephropathy (IgAN) and rewarded shares of the Brisbane, Calif.-based firm (NASDAQ:VERA), pushing them to close Jan. 25 at $25.31, up $8.29, or 49%.
