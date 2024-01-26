Immaculate inception? Vera’s Origin phase IIb OLE in IgAN augurs well for ongoing phase III

Wall Street got what it wanted from Vera Therapeutics Inc. with atacicept in IgA nephropathy (IgAN) and rewarded shares of the Brisbane, Calif.-based firm (NASDAQ:VERA), pushing them to close Jan. 25 at $25.31, up $8.29, or 49%.