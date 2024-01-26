BioWorld - Friday, January 26, 2024
Breaking News: Topic alerts now available for all BioWorld subscribersSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Neurology/Psychiatric

Artelo’s FABP5 inhibitor relieves peripheral neuropathy

Jan. 26, 2024
No Comments
Researchers from Artelo Biosciences Inc. reported on the preclinical characterization of ART-26.12.
BioWorld Science Neurology/psychiatric