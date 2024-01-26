BioWorld - Friday, January 26, 2024
Respiratory

Prime Medicine receives funding to develop prime editors for cystic fibrosis

Jan. 26, 2024
No Comments
The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (CF Foundation) has agreed to provide Prime Medicine Inc. with up to $15 million to support the development of prime editors for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF).
