BioWorld - Friday, January 26, 2024
Breaking News: Topic alerts now available for all BioWorld subscribersSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Hematologic

Encapsulated nucleic acid therapy shows promise for sickle cell disease

Jan. 26, 2024
No Comments
Hemoglobinopathies affect 7% of the global population, and sickle cell disease (SCD) is a common form affecting 300,000 newborns per year.
BioWorld Science Conferences Hematologic