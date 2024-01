Drug Design, Drug Delivery & Technologies

Genedit and Genentech collaborate on nanoparticle delivery for nucleic acid-based medicines

Genedit Inc. has entered into a multiyear collaboration and license agreement with Genentech Inc., a member of the Roche Group, to use Genedit's Nanogalaxy platform to discover and develop novel hydrophilic nanoparticles to deliver Genentech's nucleic acid-based medicines for treatment of autoimmune disease.