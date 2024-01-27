BioWorld - Saturday, January 27, 2024
See today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

EMA pulling Translarna off market for Duchenne muscular dystrophy

Jan. 26, 2024
By Nuala Moran
No Comments
After almost 10 years on the market, the EMA is to withdraw its conditional approval of the Duchenne muscular dystrophy treatment Translarna (ataluren), after concluding there is still not enough evidence of its effectiveness.
BioWorld Regulatory Neurology/psychiatric Europe EMA