BioWorld - Saturday, January 27, 2024
See today's BioWorld
Home
» US FDA clears Dupixent for children with eosinophilic esophagitis
X
US FDA clears Dupixent for children with eosinophilic esophagitis
Jan. 26, 2024
By
Karen Carey
No Comments
Becoming the first treatment for children ages 1 to 11 with eosinophilic esophagitis (EE), Sanofi SA and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s IL-4/IL-13 inhibitor Dupixent (dupilumab) was cleared by the U.S. FDA on Jan. 25.
