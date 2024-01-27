BioWorld - Saturday, January 27, 2024
US FDA clears Dupixent for children with eosinophilic esophagitis

Jan. 26, 2024
By Karen Carey
No Comments
Becoming the first treatment for children ages 1 to 11 with eosinophilic esophagitis (EE), Sanofi SA and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s IL-4/IL-13 inhibitor Dupixent (dupilumab) was cleared by the U.S. FDA on Jan. 25.
