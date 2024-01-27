BioWorld - Saturday, January 27, 2024
Arrivent soars as second IPO of 2024

Jan. 26, 2024
Oncology company Arrivent Biopharma Inc.’s stock (NASDAQ:AVBP) shot up 11% on Jan. 26, its first day of trading, with its upsized IPO pricing 9.72 million shares at $18 each, raising gross proceeds of $175 million.
