Med-tech financings maintain momentum with $1B raised in January

In the first month of 2024, med-tech financings passed the $1 billion mark once more, raising a total of $1.06 billion through 46 transactions recorded by BioWorld. It was the fourth consecutive month where med-tech financings exceeded the $1 billion threshold, just slightly down from the $1.07 billion raised in December.