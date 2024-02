Theryq, Gustave Roussy given €38M for cancer radiotherapy

Theryq SAS and Gustave Roussy, a European center for cancer research, were given €38 million (US$40.1 million) in funding by Bpifrance, the French public sector investment bank, to further develop Flashdeep, a flash radiotherapy device that uses extremely high energy electron (VHEE) radiation to treat cancers that are resistant to traditional treatments.