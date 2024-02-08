BioWorld - Thursday, February 8, 2024
See today's BioWorld MedTechSee today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Opportunities for IVD, vaccine makers in US vector-borne disease plan

Feb. 7, 2024
By Mark McCarty
No Comments
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has released a sweeping plan that is designed to help manage vector-borne pathogens, such as the Zika virus, with the ultimate goal of reducing the related disease burden to zero.
BioWorld BioWorld MedTech Disease categories and therapies Infection Diagnostics U.S.