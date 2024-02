Andera says capital is available in Europe for med-tech companies

There is no doubt that the fundraising environment in Europe remains challenging for med-tech companies. Currently it seems like “the winner takes it all,” with companies that have de-risked their portfolio able to find investors to provide funds, while for those at the earlier stages, finding capital continues to be ‘tricky,’ Raphaël Wisniewski, partner at European private equity firm Andera Partners, told BioWorld in an interview.