Boston Sci’s Wavewriter surfs to FDA approval for non-surgical back pain

Boston Scientific Corp. notched another win with the U.S. FDA approval of its spinal cord stimulator (SCS), Wavewriter, for treatment of non-surgical back pain just a week after receiving the agency’s nod for its Farapulse pulsed field ablation system. The new indication comes four months after expansion of approved uses for Wavewriter to include painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy.