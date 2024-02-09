BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Special reports
Aging
Biosimilars
Artificial intelligence
Coronavirus
Israel
IVDs on the rise
Radiopharmaceuticals
Rise of obesity
Top Biopharma Trends of 2023
Top Med-tech Trends of 2023
Top Preclinical Trends of 2023
Premium reports
BioWorld Financings Reports
Disease Incidence & Prevalence Summaries
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Friday, February 9, 2024
See today's BioWorld MedTech
Home
» January launches med-tech firms with $100M in deals, $1.43B in M&As
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Med-tech deals January 2024
January launches med-tech firms with $100M in deals, $1.43B in M&As
Feb. 9, 2024
By
Amanda Lanier
No Comments
The new year kicked off with med-tech deal value in January totaling $107.75 million. By the numbers, January’s 183 deals surpassed the 2023 monthly average of approximately 142 deals per month.
BioWorld MedTech
Analysis and data insight
Financings
Acquisition
Merger