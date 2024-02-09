BioWorld - Friday, February 9, 2024
X

Med-tech deals January 2024

January launches med-tech firms with $100M in deals, $1.43B in M&As

Feb. 9, 2024
By Amanda Lanier
No Comments
The new year kicked off with med-tech deal value in January totaling $107.75 million. By the numbers, January’s 183 deals surpassed the 2023 monthly average of approximately 142 deals per month.
