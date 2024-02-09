BioWorld - Friday, February 9, 2024
GE Healthcare beats earnings estimates in first year as standalone company

Feb. 9, 2024
By Holland Johnson
In its first full year since its spin-off from parent company General Electric Co., GE Healthcare Technologies Inc. reported beating Wall Street’s expectations. For 2023, revenues of $19.6 billion grew 8% organically vs. 2022.
