Elemind emerges from stealth with $12M for ‘electric medicine’ wearable

Elemind Technologies Inc. may not (yet) be telepathic, but the new company certainly read the mood of investors well as it secured $12 million in seed funding before emerging from stealth this week. While the product has yet to be fully revealed, the company is developing a wearable neurotechnology platform that uses artificial intelligence to read and guide brainwaves using tailored sound stimulation.