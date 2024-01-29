BioWorld - Monday, January 29, 2024
Drug Design, Drug Delivery & Technologies

Self-propelled nanobots can deliver drugs to bladder, other tumors

Jan. 29, 2024
By Coia Dulsat
Researchers from the Institute for Bioengineering of Catalonia (IBEC) and collaborators have successfully treated bladder tumors in mice using urease-powered nanobots. The testing consisted of the administration of 18F-nanorobots to tumor-bearing mice divided into four groups depending on tumor volumes using a group of non-tumor-bearing mice as control. Importantly, the therapy remained in the bladder with only a very small proportion of radioactivity seen in other organs. The results were published in Nature Nanotechnology on Jan. 15, 2024.
BioWorld Science Drug design, drug delivery and technologies Nanotechnology Cancer