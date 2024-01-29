BioWorld - Monday, January 29, 2024
Breaking News: Topic alerts now available for all BioWorld subscribersSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Neurology/Psychiatric

Alzecure nominates drug candidate from TrkA-NAM project to treat severe pain

Jan. 29, 2024
No Comments
Alzecure Pharma AB has selected a TrkA negative allosteric modulator drug candidate, ACD-137, to advance into the preclinical development phase.
BioWorld Science Neurology/psychiatric