EXO1 as a therapeutic target and prognostic biomarker in prostate cancer

Researchers from Renmin Hospital of Wuhan University have published results from their work that aimed to assess the role of exonuclease 1 (EXO1) in the progression of prostate cancer (PCa). A series of bioinformatic analyses revealed that EXO1 expression was higher in PCa tissue compared to normal tissue, and that high EXO1 expression predicted poor prognosis in PCa patients.