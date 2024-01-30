BioWorld - Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Gastrointestinal

Sanofi divulges new IL-23 receptor antagonists

Jan. 30, 2024
Sanofi SA has synthesized cyclic peptides acting as IL-23 receptor (IL-23R) antagonists reported to be useful for the treatment of psoriasis, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, psoriatic arthritis and hidradenitis suppurativa.
