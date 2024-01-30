BioWorld - Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Infection

Bioversys presents new compounds to treat bacterial infections

Jan. 30, 2024
Bioversys AG has divulged compounds with the ability to interact with accessory gene regulator A (AgrA) and inhibit the expression of AgrA-regulated virulence factors.
