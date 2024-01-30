BioWorld - Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Australia takes first steps toward meaningful reforms to health technology process

Jan. 30, 2024
By Tamra Sami
The biopharma industry lauded the first steps the Australian government has taken to widen access for drugs and devices via reforms to the current health technology assessment process that has remained unchanged for 30 years.
