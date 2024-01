Sciwind moves to once-weekly dosing after oral GLP-1 delivers strong phase I obesity data

Sciwind Biosciences Co. Ltd.’s oral ecnoglutide (XW-004) produced strong weight loss results after short-term treatments, up to a 6.8% body weight decrease in obese and overweight participants after once-daily dosing for six weeks, according to data from the first four cohorts of the phase I trial.