Seegene pushes ambitious DTx tech-sharing initiative with Microsoft

In a post-pandemic world, South Korean molecular diagnostics firm Seegene Inc. is looking to ignite a new paradigm in the diagnostics business. Seoul-based Seegene is rolling out a new strategy of open innovation under its newfound initiative coined the “SG Onesystem,” which pledges to not only accelerate global partnerships for novel diagnostics but also “free the world of all disease.”