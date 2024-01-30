BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Home
Genexine files for Korea approval of Efesa for CKD-linked anemia
Genexine files for Korea approval of Efesa for CKD-linked anemia
Jan. 30, 2024
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
Seoul-based Genexine Inc. filed a BLA to gain domestic approval of its follow-on biologic for chronic kidney disease (CKD)-induced anemia, Efesa (efepoetin alfa, GX-E4), to South Korean health regulators on Jan. 25.
