BioWorld - Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Travere licenses out rare kidney disease drug to Renalys in Asia

Jan. 30, 2024
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
Travere Therapeutics Inc. inked a licensing deal with Tokyo-based Renalys Pharma Inc. to develop sparsentan in 13 Asian countries, becoming the latest news to heat up the immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN) therapy space.
