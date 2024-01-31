BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Special reports
Aging
Biosimilars
Artificial intelligence
Coronavirus
Israel
IVDs on the rise
Radiopharmaceuticals
Rise of obesity
Top Biopharma Trends of 2023
Top Med-tech Trends of 2023
Top Preclinical Trends of 2023
Premium reports
BioWorld Financings Reports
Disease Incidence & Prevalence Summaries
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Wednesday, January 31, 2024
See today's BioWorld
Home
» Mostly positive phase III data prompts Vertex to seek an NDA
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full article
sign up for free
or
sign in
.
Mostly positive phase III data prompts Vertex to seek an NDA
Jan. 30, 2024
By
Lee Landenberger
No Comments
Despite Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s mostly positive phase III study results of a non-opioid for treating moderate to severe acute pain, the data for a key secondary endpoint show VX-548 is not as effective as Vicodin (hydrocodone, Abbvie Inc.).
BioWorld
Clinical
Neurology/psychiatric