As ODAC questions loom, 2seventy ‘doubles down’ on Abecma

2seventy bio Inc. shares (NASDAQ:TSVT) rose 15% or 52 cents, to close Jan. 30 at $4.01 on word that the Cambridge, Mass.-based firm is selling its R&D pipeline to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., which will move the work forward by way of a new company called Regeneron Cell Medicines.