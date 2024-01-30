BioWorld - Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Cour’s nanoparticles shut off autoimmunity with $105M series A

Jan. 30, 2024
By Karen Carey
A company focused on regulating immune response through nanoparticle technology, Cour Pharmaceuticals Development Co. Inc. has raised $105 million in a series A round to move its lead autoimmune disease products into phase IIa trials.
