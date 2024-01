Drug Design, Drug Delivery & Technologies

CAR T cells could slow aging by eliminating senescent cells

CAR T cells could be repurposed to target senescent cells and delay the effect of aging. A study by scientists at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory showed how to design them and demonstrated the advantages of this therapy in mice. “We only gave one dose, and we could have benefits [for] really long periods of time,” lead author Corina Amor told BioWorld.