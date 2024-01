Cancer

Selective PERK activator shows antitumor efficacy in prostate cancer models

The activation of PERK signaling triggers angiogenesis, migration and dissemination of cancer cells, and for that reason, the therapeutic blockade of the PERK pathway is a target to watch in cancer therapy. Researchers from Chongqing Medical University reported on the preclinical efficacy and molecular mechanism of CCT-020312, a selective PERK activator, in prostate cancer models.