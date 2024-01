Neurology/Psychiatric

Vect-Horus signs license agreement with Ionis to support work in neurological disease

Vect-Horus SAS has entered into a license agreement providing Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. with a worldwide, exclusive license for a specified number of targets using Vect-Horus’ platform technology Vectrans for systemic delivery of RNA-targeted therapeutics that can cross the blood-brain barrier and address targets in the central nervous system.