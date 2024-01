Combined candidiasis fungicidal appears superior to miconazole alone in phase II

The topical combination therapy miconazole plus domiphen bromide (MCZ-DB) resolved signs and symptoms of acute vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and eradicated the yeast Candida albicans from vaginal swabs to a greater extent than miconazole (MCZ) alone in a phase II study, according to Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA and Purna Female Healthcare.