BioWorld - Thursday, February 1, 2024
Breaking News: Topic alerts now available for all BioWorld subscribersSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Immune

Cgenetech divulges new JAK2 inhibitors

Feb. 1, 2024
No Comments
Cgenetech (Suzhou, China) Co. Ltd. has synthesized tyrosine-protein kinase JAK2 inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, myeloproliferative diseases and graft-versus-host disease.
BioWorld Science Immune Patents