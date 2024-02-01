BioWorld - Thursday, February 1, 2024
Biomarkers

BMP-9 is a prognostic marker in sepsis

Feb. 1, 2024
Bone morphogenetic protein 9 (BMP-9), also known as growth/differentiation factor 2, is a member of the transforming growth factor-β family of cytokines, which exerts its biological effects through binding to a complex formed by ALK1 and BMPR2.
