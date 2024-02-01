BioWorld - Thursday, February 1, 2024
Neurobo’s obesity drug nabs an FDA IND and a stock boost

Feb. 1, 2024
By Lee Landenberger
The U.S. FDA cleared an IND for Neurobo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s weight loss drug, prompting the company to say a phase I study in obesity will begin sometime during the first half of this year. The stock catapulted upward on the news.
