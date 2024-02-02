BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Special reports
Aging
Biosimilars
Artificial intelligence
Coronavirus
Israel
IVDs on the rise
Radiopharmaceuticals
Rise of obesity
Top Biopharma Trends of 2023
Top Med-tech Trends of 2023
Top Preclinical Trends of 2023
Premium reports
BioWorld Financings Reports
Disease Incidence & Prevalence Summaries
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Friday, February 2, 2024
See today's BioWorld
Home
» TYRA-300 designated rare pediatric disease drug; Tyra collects $200M
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full article
sign up for free
or
sign in
.
TYRA-300 designated rare pediatric disease drug; Tyra collects $200M
Feb. 2, 2024
By
Karen Carey
No Comments
A rare pediatric disease designation for its achondroplasia treatment and a subsequent $200 million private placement boosted shares of Tyra Biosciences Inc. on Feb. 2 by 29.3%.
BioWorld
Financings
Private
U.S.