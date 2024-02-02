BioWorld - Friday, February 2, 2024
TYRA-300 designated rare pediatric disease drug; Tyra collects $200M

Feb. 2, 2024
By Karen Carey
A rare pediatric disease designation for its achondroplasia treatment and a subsequent $200 million private placement boosted shares of Tyra Biosciences Inc. on Feb. 2 by 29.3%.
