FDA to review list of essential items for public health emergencies

The U.S. FDA recently convened an advisory hearing to review the agency’s list of essential items for public health emergencies and led the hearing with its own list to which the advisory committee recommended numerous additions. How the FDA will respond remains to be seen, but the FDA’s list may grow significantly larger despite that industry representatives advised that existing supply chain redundancies would seem to suggest that some devices and associated items need not be subject to FDA supply chain oversight.