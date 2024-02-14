BioWorld - Wednesday, February 14, 2024
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

FDA approves Samsung’s sleep apnea feature on Galaxy watch, phone

Feb. 13, 2024
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
The U.S. FDA approved a new feature for detecting obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) on the Samsung Galaxy watch and smartphone, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. said on Feb. 10.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory Asia-Pacific U.S.