BioWorld - Wednesday, February 14, 2024
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

UK’s MHRA feeds £10M into ‘game-changing tech’

Feb. 14, 2024
By Mark McCarty
No Comments
Body: The U.K.’s Medicines and Health Care Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has a program designed to facilitate more rapid market access for medical devices of urgent need, and now the agency has put money into the policy.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory Europe MHRA