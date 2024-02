US House committee sends signal to EPA on EtO regulation

The ongoing saga of the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) pending rule on ethylene oxide (EtO) made its way to a Feb. 14 hearing in the U.S. House of Representatives, which included the testimony of Lishan Aklog of Pavmed Inc., who warned that a significant curtailment of EtO as a sterilant for medical devices could hamper patient access to medical devices.