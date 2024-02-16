BioWorld - Friday, February 16, 2024
Freenome liberated with $254M infusion for cancer testing

Feb. 15, 2024
By Annette Boyle
No Comments
If Freenome Holdings Inc.’s $254 million funding round is a sign, the capital markets for med-tech may finally be thawing. The cancer diagnostics company’s latest cash infusion brings its total funds raised to date to more than $1.3 billion. Freenome co-founder and Chief Product Officer Riley Ennis told BioWorld the company’s success in raising cash in a challenging market was attributable to the “perfect storm of huge unmet need and the opportunity that we have, given the treatment advancements.”
