Adagio speeds up financing rhythm with $42M SPAC deal

The slow pace of financing in med-tech appears to have stimulated cardiac arrhythmia technology developer Adagio Medical Inc. to turn to a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in a type of deal that has all but vanished in the last year. The company signed an agreement with Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp. IV to combine in a reverse merger deal that will result in Adagio’s listing on Nasdaq under “ADGM.”