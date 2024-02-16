BioWorld - Friday, February 16, 2024
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Shionogi, Fronteo developing AI diagnostic support models for dementia, depression

Feb. 16, 2024
By Tamra Sami
No Comments
Shionogi & Co. Ltd. is partnering with Fronteo Inc. to develop artificial intelligence (AI)-based diagnostic tools to diagnose mental and neurological disorders more accurately.
BioWorld MedTech Neurology/psychiatric Diagnostics Artificial intelligence